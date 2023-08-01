Analyzing Carver Bancorp (CARV) and Its Peers

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) is one of 114 public companies in the “Federal savings institutions” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Carver Bancorp to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Carver Bancorp and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carver Bancorp -14.06% -20.54% -0.61% Carver Bancorp Competitors 15.63% 7.69% 0.80%

Risk & Volatility

Carver Bancorp has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carver Bancorp’s peers have a beta of 0.28, meaning that their average share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Carver Bancorp $26.38 million -$4.40 million -2.70 Carver Bancorp Competitors $1.14 billion $254.10 million 14.86

This table compares Carver Bancorp and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Carver Bancorp’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Carver Bancorp. Carver Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.0% of Carver Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.8% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Carver Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Carver Bancorp and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carver Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Carver Bancorp Competitors 327 1716 1227 53 2.30

As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies have a potential upside of 185.02%. Given Carver Bancorp’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Carver Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Carver Bancorp peers beat Carver Bancorp on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About Carver Bancorp

Carver Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. The company provides lending products, such as one-to-four family residential, multifamily real estate, and commercial real estate lending; and construction, business and small business administration, and consumer and other loans. In addition, it offers other consumer and commercial banking products and services, including debit cards, online account opening and banking, online bill pay, and telephone banking, as well as check cashing, wire transfer, bill payment, reloadable prepaid card, and money order services. Carver Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

