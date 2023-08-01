Andrew D. Baglino Sells 10,500 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total value of $2,816,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,926,883.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $267.43. 84,262,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,808,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $250.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.24. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $314.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $848.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.76, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.04.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Tesla by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 6,639 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,579 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Tesla from $212.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. UBS Group downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $220.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Tesla from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Tesla from $252.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.30.

About Tesla

(Get Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.