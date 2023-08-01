Angkor Resources (CVE:ANK) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.06

Angkor Resources Corp. (CVE:ANK – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 52000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Angkor Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$10.16 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 224.92, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.09.

Angkor Resources Company Profile

Angkor Resources Corp. operates as a mineral, and oil and gas exploration company. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits on its two mineral exploration licenses covering approximately 266 square kilometer land package in Cambodia. It also owns an oil and gas exploration license that covers 7,300 square kilometers in Cambodia.

