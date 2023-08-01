Ankr (ANKR) Market Capitalization Achieves $248.55 Million

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. Ankr has a total market capitalization of $248.55 million and $18.61 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ankr token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0249 or 0.00000085 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ankr has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ankr alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004082 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00020594 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00017475 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000099 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00014201 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,192.05 or 1.00057723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Ankr Token Profile

ANKR is a token. Its launch date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02464121 USD and is down -4.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 222 active market(s) with $17,447,046.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ankr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ankr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.