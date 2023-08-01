ANSYS (ANSS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect ANSYS to post earnings of $1.49 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.26. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 25.74%. The firm had revenue of $509.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.15 million. On average, analysts expect ANSYS to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $342.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $329.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $308.14. ANSYS has a one year low of $194.23 and a one year high of $351.23. The company has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.23.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ANSS shares. Citigroup upped their target price on ANSYS from $326.00 to $347.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of ANSYS from $292.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $325.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on ANSYS from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.33.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.61, for a total value of $147,305.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,541 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,214.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 500 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.61, for a total value of $147,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,214.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 52,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total value of $17,129,010.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,186,595.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,238 shares of company stock valued at $23,261,277. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,524,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,025,560,000 after buying an additional 110,111 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,471,286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,155,244,000 after purchasing an additional 90,769 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ANSYS by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,868,168 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $620,366,000 after purchasing an additional 38,946 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in ANSYS by 63.6% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,265,997 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $421,324,000 after purchasing an additional 491,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.6% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,201,255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $399,778,000 after buying an additional 18,564 shares during the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

