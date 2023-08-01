APENFT (NFT) Price Hits $0.0000

APENFT (NFT) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 31st. In the last seven days, APENFT has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. APENFT has a market capitalization of $88.66 million and approximately $9.97 million worth of APENFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APENFT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About APENFT

APENFT’s launch date was March 28th, 2021. APENFT’s total supply is 999,990,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 277,080,562,500,000 tokens. APENFT’s official Twitter account is @apenftorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. APENFT’s official website is apenft.org.

APENFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “APENFT is a blockchain-based platform created by the APENFT Foundation for creating, buying, selling, and trading Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) on the TRON and Ethereum networks. It enables ownership and trading of unique digital assets such as artwork, music, videos, and more. It also offers tools for artists and creators to mint and promote their own NFTs, as well as participate in community events and governance.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APENFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APENFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APENFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

