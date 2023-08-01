Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the June 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Aperam Stock Performance

APEMY stock remained flat at $31.11 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95 shares, compared to its average volume of 445. Aperam has a 52 week low of $24.20 and a 52 week high of $40.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.34 and a 200 day moving average of $35.73.

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter. Aperam had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter.

Aperam Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.4531 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. Aperam’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.16%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Aperam from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aperam has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.87.

Aperam Company Profile

Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; Alloys & Specialties; and Recycling & Renewables. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.

Featured Articles

