Applied Molecular Transport (AMTI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.10). On average, analysts expect Applied Molecular Transport to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AMTI stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.31. 21,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,547. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.38. The stock has a market cap of $12.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.95. Applied Molecular Transport has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $2.14.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EPIQ Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 9,098,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,423,000 after buying an additional 23,292 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,053,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,443,000 after buying an additional 114,128 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,350,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 395,200 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Applied Molecular Transport in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,257,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Applied Molecular Transport by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 679,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 147,112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the design and development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trials to treat patients with chronic pouchitis, as well as is in Phase II development to treat patients with rheumatoid arthritis.

