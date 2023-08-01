Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) was up 4.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.29 and last traded at $12.23. Approximately 229,051 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 889,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AROC shares. 500.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Archrock in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st.

Archrock Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.97.

Archrock Increases Dividend

Archrock ( NYSE:AROC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Archrock had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $229.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. This is a positive change from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 157.90%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AROC. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Archrock by 258.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,070 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 57,020 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Archrock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,996,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,718 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Archrock by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 174,032 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 11,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Archrock by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,989 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment includes the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company uses to provide operations services.

Featured Articles

