Arvinas (ARVN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd.
Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by ($0.05). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 50.85% and a negative net margin of 227.86%. The company had revenue of $32.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.20) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Arvinas to post $-7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-8 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Arvinas Trading Up 0.6 %
NASDAQ ARVN traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.86. 354,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,225. Arvinas has a fifty-two week low of $21.21 and a fifty-two week high of $58.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.80.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Arvinas by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,475,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,273,000 after purchasing an additional 119,428 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Arvinas by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,180,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,971,000 after buying an additional 116,877 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Arvinas by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,267,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,532,000 after buying an additional 160,860 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Arvinas by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,106,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,243,000 after buying an additional 36,733 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Arvinas
Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.
