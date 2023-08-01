ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 405,700 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the June 30th total of 374,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASMVF remained flat at $8.35 during trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.41. ASMPT has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $9.23.

ASMPT Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of machine and tools used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Surface Mount Technology Solutions. The Semiconductor Solutions segment offers wire and die bonders, encapsulation solutions, test handlers, clip bonders, CIS equipment, TCB and flip chip bonders, mold under fill, panel molding, and laser grooving and dicing.

