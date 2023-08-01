ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 405,700 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the June 30th total of 374,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
ASMPT Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ASMVF remained flat at $8.35 during trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.41. ASMPT has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $9.23.
About ASMPT
