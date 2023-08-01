AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,380,000 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the June 30th total of 7,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $71.70. 3,836,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,982,889. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $222.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.50. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of $52.65 and a 1 year high of $76.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.66 and a 200 day moving average of $70.24.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $10.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. On average, research analysts expect that AstraZeneca will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.99%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,491,320,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 16.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AZN shares. Argus dropped their price objective on AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. HSBC began coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

