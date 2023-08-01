ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Given New $43.00 Price Target at Raymond James

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

ATNI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ATN International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded ATN International from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

Get ATN International alerts:

ATN International Stock Up 2.8 %

ATN International stock opened at $36.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.04. ATN International has a fifty-two week low of $33.37 and a fifty-two week high of $50.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.10 and a beta of 0.37.

ATN International Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ATN International

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -93.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ATN International by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ATN International in the first quarter worth about $247,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of ATN International by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in ATN International by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of ATN International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 65.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ATN International

(Get Free Report)

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to retail and business customers worldwide. The company operates through International Telecom and US Telecom segments. It offers mobile, data, and voice services; handsets and accessories; high-speed broadband, voice, video, and fixed services, as well as fiber broadband and managed IT services; wholesale roaming, site maintenance, and international long-distance services, as well as leases critical network infrastructure, including towers and transport facilities; and information technology services, such as network, application, infrastructure, and hosting services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ATN International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATN International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.