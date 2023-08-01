Avalo Therapeutics (AVTX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. On average, analysts expect Avalo Therapeutics to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Avalo Therapeutics alerts:

Avalo Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:AVTX traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,933,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,039. The company has a market cap of $2.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.54. Avalo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $7.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at Avalo Therapeutics

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AVTX shares. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Avalo Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Avalo Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th.

In other Avalo Therapeutics news, major shareholder Caissa Capital Management Ltd. bought 13,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.29 per share, with a total value of $43,168.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,360,200 shares in the company, valued at $4,475,058. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Armistice Capital, Llc sold 2,746,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.61, for a total transaction of $1,675,144.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,668,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,005.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Caissa Capital Management Ltd. bought 13,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.29 per share, with a total value of $43,168.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,360,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,475,058. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 64,452 shares of company stock worth $204,550 in the last three months. Company insiders own 45.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Avalo Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in Avalo Therapeutics by 11.4% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 4,415,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,726,000 after acquiring an additional 450,334 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Avalo Therapeutics by 23.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 649,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 124,769 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $700,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 819.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 367,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 327,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Avalo Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of immune dysregulation. The company's drug candidates include AVTX-002, a fully human anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody, which is under Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-eosinophilic asthma, as well as Crohn's disease; Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 acute respiratory distress syndrome; and AVTX-008, a fully human B and T Lymphocyte Attenuator (BTLA) agonist fusion protein.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avalo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.