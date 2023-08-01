Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $2.00 to $1.80 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.75. The company had a trading volume of 470,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,122. The firm has a market cap of $89.54 million, a P/E ratio of 37.48 and a beta of 1.73. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.71.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines ( NYSE:ASM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $9.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avino Silver & Gold Mines will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 378.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 45,454 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 104.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 409,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 209,306 shares during the period. 1.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprises four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

