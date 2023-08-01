Aztec Minerals (CVE:AZT) Trading Down 2.1%

Aztec Minerals Corp. (CVE:AZT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. 27,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 63,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Aztec Minerals Stock Down 2.1 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 2.03.

Aztec Minerals Company Profile

Aztec Minerals Corp. acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral resources in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds interest in the Cervantes porphyry gold-copper property covering an area of 3,650 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

