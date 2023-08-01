B. Riley Reiterates “Buy” Rating for TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX)

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $32.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $42.00. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 210.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on TGTX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

TG Therapeutics Stock Down 50.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TGTX traded down $10.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.32. 35,678,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,465,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.17. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 2.02. TG Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.86 and a 12 month high of $35.67.

Insider Transactions at TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.08. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,966.56% and a negative return on equity of 213.67%. The company had revenue of $7.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 290.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TG Therapeutics news, Director Sagar Lonial sold 34,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $814,537.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 93,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,193,928.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TG Therapeutics news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 73,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total value of $1,966,374.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 654,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,484,121.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sagar Lonial sold 34,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $814,537.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 93,878 shares in the company, valued at $2,193,928.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in TG Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in TG Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in TG Therapeutics by 102.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

