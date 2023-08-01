Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.63.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BALY. Barclays lowered their target price on Bally’s from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Bally’s from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Bally’s from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Get Bally's alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bally’s

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Bally’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Bally’s by 179.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Bally’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Bally’s by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Bally’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. 63.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bally’s Stock Performance

NYSE:BALY opened at $16.28 on Tuesday. Bally’s has a 52-week low of $13.09 and a 52-week high of $26.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.18 and its 200 day moving average is $17.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $751.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.93.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.43). Bally’s had a negative return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $598.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.49 million. Research analysts predict that Bally’s will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Bally’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.