Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGF) Short Interest Down 8.1% in July

Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,476,600 shares, a decline of 8.1% from the June 30th total of 3,782,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Banco Comercial Português Price Performance
BPCGF remained flat at $0.27 on Tuesday. Banco Comercial Português has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.22.
Banco Comercial Português Company Profile
