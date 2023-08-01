Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHPF) Short Interest Up 6.4% in July

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,800 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the June 30th total of 44,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Bank Hapoalim B.M. Stock Performance
OTCMKTS BKHPF remained flat at $8.20 during trading on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.46 and its 200-day moving average is $9.06. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a 12 month low of $8.20 and a 12 month high of $8.52.
Bank Hapoalim B.M. Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bank Hapoalim B.M.
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- JetBlue Airlines May Have Entered A Buy Zone, Check This First
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Investors Are Staying Bullish On Marriot International
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Do Caterpillar’s Results Hint at a Looming Infrastructure Bubble?
Receive News & Ratings for Bank Hapoalim B.M. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Hapoalim B.M. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.