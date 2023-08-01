Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHPF) Short Interest Up 6.4% in July

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,800 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the June 30th total of 44,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BKHPF remained flat at $8.20 during trading on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.46 and its 200-day moving average is $9.06. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a 12 month low of $8.20 and a 12 month high of $8.52.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Company Profile

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Financial Markets and International Banking divisions. The company offers account-management services, credit for various purposes, deposits, and savings plans, and capital-market service; securities, and currencies and derivatives trading services; securities custody services; research, consulting, and advisory services; pension advisory and retirement planning services; and housing loans.

