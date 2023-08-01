Barclays Boosts Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Price Target to GBX 260

Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 220 ($2.82) to GBX 260 ($3.34) in a report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt raised Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 130 ($1.67) to GBX 150 ($1.93) in a report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 146 ($1.87) to GBX 153 ($1.96) in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup lowered shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 200 ($2.57) to GBX 220 ($2.82) in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.67.

Marks and Spencer Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MAKSY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.34. 10,914 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,177. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.31. Marks and Spencer Group has a 1-year low of $2.03 and a 1-year high of $5.38.

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.

