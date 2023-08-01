Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Barnes Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st.

Barnes Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:B opened at $39.30 on Friday. Barnes Group has a twelve month low of $27.93 and a twelve month high of $47.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Barnes Group Dividend Announcement

Barnes Group ( NYSE:B Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Barnes Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $339.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Barnes Group will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.03%.

Institutional Trading of Barnes Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $664,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the second quarter valued at $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Barnes Group during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Barnes Group by 275.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Barnes Group by 203.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Featured Stories

