Basilea Pharmaceutica (OTCMKTS:BPMUF) Hits New 52-Week High at $50.00

Shares of Basilea Pharmaceutica AG (OTCMKTS:BPMUF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.00 and last traded at $50.00, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.00.
Basilea Pharmaceutica Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.24.
About Basilea Pharmaceutica
Basilea Pharmaceutica AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products that address the medical needs in the therapeutic areas of oncology and anti-infectives. It offers Cresemba, an intravenous and oral azole antifungal drug for the treatment of invasive aspergillosis and mucormycosis in the United States, and the European Union, as well as in Phase III clinical trials for invasive fungal infections in Japan.
