Bausch + Lomb (BLCO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Bausch + Lomb has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). Bausch + Lomb had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a positive return on equity of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $931.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.41 million. On average, analysts expect Bausch + Lomb to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Bausch + Lomb alerts:

Bausch + Lomb Stock Performance

BLCO opened at $19.90 on Tuesday. Bausch + Lomb has a 12-month low of $12.79 and a 12-month high of $21.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of -66.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bausch + Lomb

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BLCO shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLCO. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $759,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $575,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,641,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,692,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Bausch + Lomb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $373,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.37% of the company’s stock.

Bausch + Lomb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products for therapeutic use, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch + Lomb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch + Lomb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.