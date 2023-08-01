Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 130,526 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 60.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Trading Up 0.2 %

Intel Announces Dividend

INTC stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.85. The stock had a trading volume of 13,301,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,704,285. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.60. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $37.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -227.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Intel from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.06.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

