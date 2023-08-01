Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Price Target Increased to $38.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by B. Riley from $28.00 to $38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Beazer Homes USA’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

BZH has been the topic of several other research reports. Sidoti cut Beazer Homes USA from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $33.33.

Shares of NYSE:BZH opened at $33.65 on Friday. Beazer Homes USA has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $35.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 15.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 2.25.

Beazer Homes USA ( NYSE:BZH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $572.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.26 million. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Beazer Homes USA will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BZH. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the first quarter worth $21,323,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 519,290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,626,000 after acquiring an additional 302,939 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,401,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 85.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 496,844 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,890,000 after acquiring an additional 229,600 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 67.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 514,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,213,000 after acquiring an additional 207,167 shares during the period. 77.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

