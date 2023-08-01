Bellway p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) Short Interest Up 5.4% in July

Bellway p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BLWYFGet Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the June 30th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 194.0 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BLWYF. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bellway from GBX 2,250 ($28.89) to GBX 2,330 ($29.91) in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Bellway from GBX 2,522 ($32.38) to GBX 2,727 ($35.01) in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Bellway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd.

Shares of Bellway stock remained flat at $26.92 during trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.95. Bellway has a twelve month low of $26.73 and a twelve month high of $26.92.

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands.

