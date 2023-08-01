Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Stock Price Down 8.4%

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) traded down 8.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.31 and last traded at $20.38. 184,281 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 738,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.25.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BMEA. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Tuesday. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Biomea Fusion from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Biomea Fusion currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.88.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.62. The company has a market capitalization of $734.90 million, a PE ratio of -6.54 and a beta of -1.35.

Biomea Fusion ( NASDAQ:BMEA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.18). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Biomea Fusion, Inc. will post -3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder A2a Pharmaceuticals, Inc. sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total transaction of $2,535,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,550,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,025,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 200,000 shares of company stock worth $6,780,750. 26.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in Biomea Fusion by 3,980.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,980 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Biomea Fusion by 19.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Biomea Fusion by 553.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.

