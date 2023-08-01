BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stake Lessened by Journey Advisory Group LLC

Journey Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 91.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 380 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,874 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 519 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 81 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 421 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at $344,399,315. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BlackRock Price Performance

BLK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on BlackRock from $780.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on BlackRock from $780.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BlackRock from $881.00 to $888.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on BlackRock from $928.00 to $921.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $767.69.

Shares of BLK stock traded down $3.97 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $734.88. The company had a trading volume of 86,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $699.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $690.30. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $503.12 and a one year high of $785.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 29.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.41%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

