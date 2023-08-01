BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stake Lowered by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services lessened its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 531 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in BlackRock were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLK. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 168.1% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BLK traded down $6.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $732.26. 358,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,438. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $699.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $690.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $503.12 and a twelve month high of $785.65.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.76. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 58.41%.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,520,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on BLK. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $881.00 to $888.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $767.69.

About BlackRock

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.