Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) Short Interest Update

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the June 30th total of 992,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 751,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 24.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Blue Apron in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Apron in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Blue Apron in the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Apron by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 20,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Blue Apron in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Blue Apron from $5.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th.

Blue Apron Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE APRN traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 398,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,412. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.76. Blue Apron has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $98.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of -2.97.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 19.32% and a negative return on equity of 230.57%. The business had revenue of $113.08 million during the quarter.

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes with fresh and seasonal ingredients. The company also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, it offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals.

