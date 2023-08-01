Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.51 and last traded at $5.39. Approximately 398,776 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 607,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Blue Apron from $5.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th.

Blue Apron Trading Up 4.5 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of -2.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blue Apron

Blue Apron ( NYSE:APRN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.76) earnings per share for the quarter. Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 19.32% and a negative return on equity of 230.57%. The company had revenue of $113.08 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Blue Apron during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Apron during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Blue Apron during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Apron by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 20,954 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Blue Apron during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000.

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes with fresh and seasonal ingredients. The company also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, it offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals.

