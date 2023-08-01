Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO) Short Interest Update

Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the June 30th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Blue Dolphin Energy Stock Performance

Shares of BDCO stock traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $6.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,918. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.64 and its 200-day moving average is $2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $96.98 million, a PE ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.74. Blue Dolphin Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8.83.

Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $116.66 million for the quarter. Blue Dolphin Energy had a return on equity of 554.76% and a net margin of 9.36%.

Blue Dolphin Energy Company Profile

Blue Dolphin Energy Company engages in the refining and marketing of petroleum products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Refinery Operations and Tolling and Terminaling. It produces finished products, including jet fuel, as well as various intermediate products, such as naphtha, heavy oil-based mud blendstock, and atmospheric gas oil; and conducts tolling and terminaling services for third parties at the Nixon facility.

