BlueArk (BRK) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $32.38 Million

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. BlueArk has a total market cap of $32.38 million and $276,493.53 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BlueArk has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One BlueArk token can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,281.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $248.43 or 0.00848688 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.72 or 0.00135706 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00030255 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000565 BTC.

BlueArk Token Profile

BlueArk is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. BlueArk’s official website is brk.blueark.io. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BlueArk

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00099619 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueArk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlueArk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlueArk using one of the exchanges listed above.

