Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Bought by Accretive Wealth Partners LLC

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 375 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,068,137,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 15,671.5% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 334,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $886,014,000 after acquiring an additional 331,923 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Booking by 3,557.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,870,000 after acquiring an additional 138,279 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Booking by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,402,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,825,652,000 after acquiring an additional 119,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Booking by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 295,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $596,303,000 after buying an additional 112,831 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,626.99, for a total transaction of $1,444,844.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,546,707.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,626.99, for a total value of $1,444,844.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,546,707.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.69, for a total value of $1,974,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,147,850.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,900 shares of company stock valued at $10,586,953 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Booking Trading Down 1.9 %

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BKNG. StockNews.com started coverage on Booking in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,265.00 in a research report on Monday. Argus increased their price objective on Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Booking in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,060.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,883.85.

Shares of BKNG stock traded down $56.49 on Tuesday, reaching $2,914.31. 304,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,616.85 and a one year high of $3,017.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,721.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,603.32. The stock has a market cap of $107.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.33.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $1.97. Booking had a return on equity of 148.40% and a net margin of 22.14%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 137.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

