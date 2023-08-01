BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.36

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.36 and last traded at $4.42, with a volume of 323123 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on BRCC shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of BRC from $6.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Sunday, May 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of BRC in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on BRC in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BRC in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on BRC from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BRC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.08.

BRC Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRC

BRC ( NYSE:BRCC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). BRC had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $83.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.36 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BRC Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRCC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BRC by 220.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,484,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396,808 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in BRC by 119.4% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,523 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in BRC by 549.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 441,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after acquiring an additional 373,761 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in BRC during the first quarter worth $6,188,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BRC in the second quarter valued at $1,872,000. 14.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRC Company Profile

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

Further Reading

