Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.99-$2.04 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.01. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Brixmor Property Group also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.99-2.04 EPS.

BRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $24.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.50.

Brixmor Property Group stock traded up $0.23 on Monday, hitting $22.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,238,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,295,524. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.64. Brixmor Property Group has a one year low of $17.62 and a one year high of $24.49.

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.12). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $311.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter worth about $272,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $268,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 11,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 367 retail centers comprise approximately 65 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

