Brokerages Set The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) PT at $161.65

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $161.65.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PNC. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Odeon Capital Group cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $151.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $127.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,111. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at $2,280,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 46.8% in the second quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 8,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 30.3% during the second quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after buying an additional 5,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 17.8% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 11,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

PNC stock opened at $136.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $54.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.10. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 52 week low of $110.31 and a 52 week high of $176.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 21.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 13.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.49%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

