Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 694,000 shares, an increase of 13.3% from the June 30th total of 612,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,470.0 days.

Bureau Veritas Price Performance

Shares of BVRDF stock remained flat at $27.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Bureau Veritas has a 1-year low of $21.68 and a 1-year high of $28.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Bureau Veritas in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Bureau Veritas Company Profile

Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in inspecting, analyzing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its customers in relation to regulatory or self-imposed standards, as well as issues compliance reports.

