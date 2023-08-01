Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Cameco to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

Shares of CCJ traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.16. 5,481,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,323,816. Cameco has a 52-week low of $21.02 and a 52-week high of $35.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.10. The firm has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 7.75.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Cameco had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $508.09 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cameco will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCJ. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 291.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 1,175.8% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Cameco by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

