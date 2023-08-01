Canaccord Genuity Group (CF) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Canaccord Genuity Group to post earnings of C$0.17 per share for the quarter.

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 16th. The financial services provider reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C($0.21). The business had revenue of C$430.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$406.30 million. Canaccord Genuity Group had a negative return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 6.19%.

Canaccord Genuity Group Price Performance

CF traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$8.32. 45,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,620. The firm has a market capitalization of C$828.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.43. Canaccord Genuity Group has a one year low of C$6.24 and a one year high of C$11.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.09.

Canaccord Genuity Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group’s dividend payout ratio is -29.31%.

CF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Cormark raised shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from a “tender” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$11.25 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Fundamental Research set a C$10.15 price objective on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.91.

Canaccord Genuity Group Company Profile

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment products, and investment banking and brokerage services to institutional, corporate, and private clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

