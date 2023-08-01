CannabisCoin (CANN) Trading 47.3% Lower This Week

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. CannabisCoin has a market cap of $225,781.39 and approximately $110.60 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CannabisCoin has traded 47.3% lower against the US dollar. One CannabisCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,226.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $92.22 or 0.00315535 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $246.17 or 0.00842274 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00013532 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.23 or 0.00551667 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00063161 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000083 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.95 or 0.00136703 BTC.

CannabisCoin (CANN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,175 coins. CannabisCoin’s official website is cannabiscoin.net. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware.

CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CannabisCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CannabisCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

