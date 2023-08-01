CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Citigroup

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on CarGurus from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CarGurus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.15.

Shares of NASDAQ CARG traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.22. 215,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,341,273. CarGurus has a 1 year low of $9.14 and a 1 year high of $26.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.65.

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.18. CarGurus had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The company had revenue of $231.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.09 million. Research analysts predict that CarGurus will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $791,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in CarGurus by 5.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus during the second quarter valued at $147,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 2nd quarter worth about $541,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 4,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car to dealers and other consumers.

