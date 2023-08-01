Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Trading Down 6.7%

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) fell 6.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.97 and last traded at $15.98. 948,907 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 1,957,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.13.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 2.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.03.
Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 41.35% and a negative net margin of 19.83%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.64) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.
