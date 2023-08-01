ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Insider Deric D. Bryant Sells 18,771 Shares

Posted by on Aug 1st, 2023

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHXGet Free Report) insider Deric D. Bryant sold 18,771 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $664,305.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 336,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,896,808.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

ChampionX Price Performance

CHX stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,278,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,339. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.39. ChampionX Co. has a 1-year low of $17.83 and a 1-year high of $36.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHXGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $926.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.62 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 6.45%. ChampionX’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

ChampionX Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.64%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHX. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ChampionX by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 40,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ChampionX by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 23,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in ChampionX by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 100,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ChampionX by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 63,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHX. Barclays lifted their target price on ChampionX from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Capital One Financial began coverage on ChampionX in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on ChampionX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ChampionX from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

ChampionX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX)

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.