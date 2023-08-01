ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) CEO Sells $42,650.00 in Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) CEO Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $42,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,148,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,382,900.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Pasquale Romano also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, July 28th, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total value of $40,900.00.
- On Monday, July 24th, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total value of $41,800.00.
- On Wednesday, July 26th, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $41,150.00.
- On Friday, July 21st, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $41,400.00.
- On Monday, July 17th, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total value of $43,050.00.
- On Wednesday, July 19th, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total value of $43,950.00.
- On Friday, July 14th, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $42,750.00.
- On Friday, July 7th, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $43,900.00.
- On Tuesday, July 11th, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $44,600.00.
- On Monday, July 3rd, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total value of $44,300.00.
ChargePoint Stock Up 5.3 %
NYSE CHPT traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.67. The stock had a trading volume of 9,459,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,034,919. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.37. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.22 and a 12 month high of $19.92.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded ChargePoint from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on ChargePoint from $13.00 to $10.80 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on ChargePoint from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on ChargePoint from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ChargePoint currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.52.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of ChargePoint by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 417,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 92,983 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of ChargePoint by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 960,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,438,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $470,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 193,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 48,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.23% of the company’s stock.
About ChargePoint
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.
