ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) CEO Sells $42,650.00 in Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) CEO Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $42,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,148,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,382,900.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Pasquale Romano also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ChargePoint alerts:

On Friday, July 28th, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total value of $40,900.00.

On Monday, July 24th, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total value of $41,800.00.

On Wednesday, July 26th, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $41,150.00.

On Friday, July 21st, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $41,400.00.

On Monday, July 17th, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total value of $43,050.00.

On Wednesday, July 19th, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total value of $43,950.00.

On Friday, July 14th, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $42,750.00.

On Friday, July 7th, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $43,900.00.

On Tuesday, July 11th, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $44,600.00.

On Monday, July 3rd, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total value of $44,300.00.

ChargePoint Stock Up 5.3 %

NYSE CHPT traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.67. The stock had a trading volume of 9,459,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,034,919. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.37. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.22 and a 12 month high of $19.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $130.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.27 million. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 88.36% and a negative net margin of 64.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded ChargePoint from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on ChargePoint from $13.00 to $10.80 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on ChargePoint from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on ChargePoint from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ChargePoint currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of ChargePoint by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 417,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 92,983 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of ChargePoint by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 960,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,438,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $470,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 193,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 48,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

About ChargePoint

(Get Free Report)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.