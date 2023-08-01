Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Purchased by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 462.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 541,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,345,000 after purchasing an additional 445,200 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 507.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 477,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,557,000 after buying an additional 398,954 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $132,163,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 966,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,899,000 after acquiring an additional 288,702 shares during the period. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP raised its stake in Charter Communications by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 706,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,676,000 after acquiring an additional 209,757 shares during the last quarter. 79.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHTR traded up $4.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $409.61. 467,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,151,695. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $297.66 and a 1 year high of $484.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $356.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $361.05. The firm has a market cap of $62.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $8.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.66 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 35.69% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $425.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $600.00 to $575.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $495.41.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

