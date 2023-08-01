Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $460.00 price objective on the stock.

CHTR has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $600.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $472.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Pivotal Research cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $550.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $495.41.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR traded up $7.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $412.63. 1,212,134 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,157,020. The company has a 50 day moving average of $356.65 and a 200-day moving average of $361.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.13. Charter Communications has a 12 month low of $297.66 and a 12 month high of $484.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $8.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.66 by $0.39. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 35.69%. The business had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 30.45 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 6,100.0% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

