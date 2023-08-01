Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $460.00 price objective on the stock.
CHTR has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $600.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $472.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Pivotal Research cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $550.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $495.41.
Charter Communications Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR traded up $7.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $412.63. 1,212,134 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,157,020. The company has a 50 day moving average of $356.65 and a 200-day moving average of $361.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.13. Charter Communications has a 12 month low of $297.66 and a 12 month high of $484.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 6,100.0% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.64% of the company’s stock.
Charter Communications Company Profile
Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.
Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.