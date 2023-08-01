Chimerix (CMRX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Chimerix to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.24). The company had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.35 million. Chimerix had a net margin of 514.97% and a return on equity of 87.89%. On average, analysts expect Chimerix to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ CMRX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 521,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,640. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.41 million, a P/E ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.09. Chimerix has a 1-year low of $1.09 and a 1-year high of $2.90.

In other news, CFO Michael T. Andriole acquired 51,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.14 per share, with a total value of $58,938.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 357,015 shares in the company, valued at $406,997.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 78,450 shares of company stock valued at $88,893. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Chimerix in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chimerix by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 8,710 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chimerix in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Chimerix during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Chimerix in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Chimerix in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases. Its pipeline products include ONC201 a program that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating tumors, which harbor the H3 K27M mutation in glioma patients; ONC206, an imipridone, Dopamine Receptor D2 (DRD2) antagonist, and caseinolytic protease P (ClpP) agonist that demonstrated enhanced non-competitive DRD2 antagonism relative to ONC201, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors; ONC212, an imipridone agonist of the orphan G protein-coupled receptors (GPCR) tumor suppressor GPR132, as well as ClpP for solid tumors and hematological malignancies, including pancreatic cancer and leukemias; and CMX521, a nucleoside analog antiviral drug candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) infection.

