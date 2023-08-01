China Resources Power (OTCMKTS:CRPJY) Hits New 1-Year High at $34.13

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRPJY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.13 and last traded at $34.13, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.13.

China Resources Power Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.76.

Get China Resources Power alerts:

China Resources Power Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.6701 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This is an increase from China Resources Power’s previous dividend of $0.35. This represents a yield of 2.99%.

China Resources Power Company Profile

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, operates, and manages power plants and coal mines in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Power and Renewable Energy. It operates and manages coal- and gas-fired power plants, wind farms, photovoltaic power plants, hydro-electric power plants, and other clean and renewable energy projects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for China Resources Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Resources Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.